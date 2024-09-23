Delhi's minimum temperature settles notch above normal at 24.9 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Delhi's minimum temperature settled a notch above normal at 24.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, the Met office said.

At 8:30 am, the humidity level was recorded at 88 per cent, it added. The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 155 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI MHS SZM