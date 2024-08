New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi's minimum temperature settled two notches below normal at 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the Met office said.

The humidity level at 8:30 am was at 97 per cent, it added.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain in Delhi for Tuesday.

The city is in the Met office's 'green' zone and there is no advisory for the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius. PTI NSM SZM