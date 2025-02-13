Delhi's Mohalla Clinics may be converted into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs: Sources

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Union health ministry will seek a report from the new Delhi government on the condition of Mohalla Clinics and whether they can be converted into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, official sources said on Thursday.

The ministry will also look into the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme (AB-PMJAY). According to the sources, 51 lakh people are likely to be issued Ayushman Bharat cards.

If the mohalla clinics are converted into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, they will have to follow the scheme guidelines.

"The government is very concerned about the allegations of corruption in the Mohalla Clinics. A report will be sought from the new health minister of Delhi on the state of Mohalla Clinics and on whether they can be converted into Ayushman Arogya Mandir," a source said.

In January, Lt Governor V K Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the allegations of fake diagnostic tests prescribed by the Delhi government-run Mohalla Clinics to benefit private labs.

Under the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the screening of common non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cervical, breast and oral cancer, is an integral part of service delivery.

As of January 31, 2025, 1,76,141 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been operationalised throughout India.

The AAP-led Delhi government and West Bengal have not yet implemented the AB-PMJAY scheme.

The AB-PMJAY is a flagship scheme of the government which provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to approximately 55 crore beneficiaries corresponding to 12.37 crore families constituting economically vulnerable bottom 40 per cent of India's population.

Recently, the scheme has been expanded to cover 6 crore senior citizens of age 70 years and above belonging to 4.5 crore families irrespective of their socio-economic status.