Delhi's multilevel electric bus depot project may resume after upcoming MCD polls

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Delhi government's ambitious plan to develop the city's first multilevel electric bus depots may soon get a fresh push, with hopes pinned on the formation of a new standing committee after the upcoming MCD elections.

At present, the layout clearance has been stuck in the absence of a functioning standing committee in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Speaking to PTI, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said, "This is an important project but it is currently halted because the layout plan has not been passed. Without a standing committee in place, the MCD cannot approve the plan. Once the committee is formed after the MCD elections, we will move quickly." The plan was designed in such a way that revenue generated from the redevelopment of Hari Nagar Depot I and II would be used to fund the development of the Vasant Vihar Depot.

Currently, Hari Nagar Depots I and II function as CNG bus depots with a combined parking capacity of 230 buses. According to the proposed plan, they will be redeveloped to include 2 lakh sqft of commercial space for sale and a multilevel bus parking facility with a capacity of 384 buses.

Similarly, the Vasant Vihar Depot, which currently accommodates 150 CNG buses, is proposed to be redeveloped into a multilevel bus depot with a capacity to park 434 buses.

"The idea is to build, maintain and sustain the facility without additional government expenditure. But if one location's plan is pending, the entire chain gets delayed," an official explained, referring to the interlinked and revenue-dependent model of depot construction.

According to the plan, buses will be parked on the lower levels of the depot, while the remaining space will be used for commercial purposes.

"Office spaces, shops and other commercial activities can be developed depending on the location. The aim is to generate revenue for the department," an official said.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in August 2024 in Vasant Vihar by the then transport minister Kailash Gahlot along with Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena.

At the time, they announced that the project would be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 409.94 crore and would be the largest such depot in the country, according to officials.

The depot, which will replace the existing structure, will be built on a five-acre plot and feature seven levels -- a basement, five floors and a terrace -- all of which will be used to park buses and private vehicles, the officials added.