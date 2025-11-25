Delhi's NEEEV module brings '12th Fail' grit and start-up thinking into classrooms

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Drawing inspiration from the resilience depicted in the film "12th Fail" and encouraging students to take their first steps towards building a business, the Delhi government's new entrepreneurship manual outlines classroom activities, shifting schools from memory-based learning to real-world problem-solving.

The manual of the New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV) programme, launched earlier this year, serves as a foundational entrepreneurship module intended to help students move from "rote knowledge to real-world thinking".

For Classes 8 to 10, the manual lists four activities designed to promote teamwork, self-belief and early entrepreneurial thinking.

In the Role Model Research and Talk Show, the students will study figures such as Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life inspired "12th Fail", and make interview-style presentations to draw lessons on resilience and achievement.

Another activity titled "Tumse Ho Payega! Jar" invites students to drop motivational notes for peers, including career goals or words of encouragement, to build confidence and create a supportive classroom environment.

The "Business in a Box – Rapid Fire Challenge" will require groups to develop instant business ideas using random objects and a defined customer profile to sharpen creativity and decision-making under constraints.

Under the "Startup of the Day" segment, students will identify everyday problems and propose simple entrepreneurial solutions inspired by companies such as Ola and Flipkart, as mentioned in the manual.

For Classes 11 and 12, the manual lays out a step-by-step approach similar to the early stages of building a start-up. Students will begin by defining a "sharp vision" around a real problem, then create an MVP (minimum viable product), collect feedback and refine it.

Examples from firms such as Zepto, Instagram and Meesho are used to explain vision, pivoting and scaling. Students will also learn the basics of scalability, cloud-based systems and the importance of "smart capital" in growth, along with a section on how unicorns contribute to job creation and global investment, it stated.

As per the manual, schools will do an experimental activity in which student groups identify a pressing problem, design a business model, prepare a pitch and present it for feedback. Suggested references include Shark Tank India, books like Stay Hungry Stay Foolish and platforms such as Startup India and Atal Incubation Centres.

A two-week assessment titled "My Billion-Rupee Idea" will ask students to prepare a written business plan, slide presentation, market research and an optional product demo.

According to the manual, the chapter aims to help students understand entrepreneurship as a mindset, learn from real-world business journeys and build resilience through structured challenges. The module builds on the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) introduced in 2019, which focused on stories of Indian entrepreneurs and basic opportunity-identification, and expands it with structured, activity-based learning and a clear class-wise progression.