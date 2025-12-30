Delhi's new EV policy likely to focus on charging infra, R&D for stronger electric vehicle ecosystem

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The new electric vehicle (EV) policy of the Delhi government is likely to have emphasis on boosting public charging infrastructure and research and development activities, officials said on Tuesday.

The EV Policy 2.0, being firmed up by the government, has been recommended to enhance the fund of Rs 5 crore for research and development to Rs 100 crore for a stronger electric vehicle ecosystem in the city.

Strengthening public charging infrastructure through 1,000 stations with Rs 15 lakh each is another key recommendation for the updated policy.

The government has extended the existing policy till March next year. The EV Policy 2.0, after the Cabinet’s approval, will be implemented from the next financial year, officials said.

The new policy regime is also proposed to have extensive battery swapping stations at 1,000 locations with each unit incentivised with Rs 6 lakh.

Further, the recommendations include installing 15,000 AC charging points and 2,000 DC charging points, with a total outlay of 8 crore.

Retrofitting is another focus area of the policy being worked upon by the government, which expects to facilitate 50,000 retrofits to convert existing conventional vehicles into electric cars with an outlay of 5 crore.

Conventional internal combustion engine-fitted vehicles require extensive changes to convert them into electric vehicles through an electric motor and batteries.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier said that a comprehensive framework of the EV Policy 2.0 was prepared by the government and it was likely to be rolled out from the next financial year.

The Delhi government is focussing on financial incentives, expansion of charging infrastructure and removal of highly polluting vehicles from the roads to reduce pollution levels and make the adoption of EVs seamless, she said.

The Chief Minister had stated that adequate subsidies will be provided under the new EV policy to bridge the gap between petrol and diesel vehicles. The road tax and registration fees of EVs are already exempt under the prevailing policy.

The new policy is also expected to introduce an incentive scheme under which vehicle owners can receive financial support in case of opting for scrapping and purchasing EVs.

The public charging points will be installed at major public locations and near residential colonies, along with facilities for battery swapping and the scientific disposal of old batteries, she had said. PTI VIT MR MR