Delhi's 'no fuel for overage vehicles' policy delayed over logistical issues: Official

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Delhi government's decision to deny fuel to overage vehicles at refill stations starting April 1 has been delayed, as the required devices have not yet been installed at all locations.

An official from the environmental department said the minister will announce the rollout once all installations are completed across the city.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told PTI that the government was expediting the equipment installation to ensure a smooth transition.

A meeting is expected to be held tonight to assess the remaining work and determine the project timeline.

"We are trying to get it done at the earliest. Some locations still do not have the necessary installations, but we are working to ensure they are in place soon," Sirsa said, adding that it is better to delay the rollout rather than start it without proper management.

Sirsa had at the beginning of March announced that the End-of-Life Vehicles would be denied fuel at refill stations across the capital starting April 1.

"We are ensuring that all fuel stations in Delhi have CCTV cameras that will determine the age of the vehicle based on the year of registration. Vehicles that do not meet the criteria will not be given fuel and will be penalised. The entire installation and software connection will be completed by March 31," the minister had said while announcing the ban.

Sirsa now said it may take a few more days before all petrol stations and other locations are fully equipped. "We don't want a situation where it starts in some locations while others remain unprepared. Our goal is total implementation." Meanwhile, Sirsa inaugurated sewer renovation and water line projects in Rajouri Garden, with Rs 1.5 crore allocated for water supply and Rs 50 lakh for road construction.

Drinking water is a major issue in the area, as many households lack access to clean water, he said.

"My priority is to ensure that every ward has access to clean drinking water, as our Prime Minister has also promised the people. We are actively working on this, along with addressing the sewage issue," Sirsa said, adding that no water or sewage lines had been laid in the area for the past 10 years.

Sirsa was chosen as minister after being elected an MLA from west Delhi's Rajouri Garden constituency.