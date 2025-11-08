Delhi's November air quality better compared to 2024, says DPCC; efforts on to avoid GRAP-III

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday said that coordinated efforts by various government departments to curb air pollution in the national capital have started showing visible results, with the city's air quality remaining better on most days this November compared to the same period last year.

Officials said that Delhi has so far avoided reaching the pollution levels that had triggered the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) around the same time in 2023.

"Out of the last seven days, six have recorded better air quality than the corresponding days last year. This has been possible because of timely and coordinated action taken across departments," an official said during a press briefing.

During the briefing, officials mentioned that multiple agencies have received directives to control dust and vehicular pollution, as well as to enforce strict regulations against biomass burning and industrial emissions.

"Mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling have been intensified. Over 100 machines are currently being operated by various municipal bodies. Potholes are being repaired, landfill sites are being managed, and anti-smog guns are being used at several locations," the official said.

The transport department has been instructed to conduct more checks on polluting vehicles, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have been encouraged to discourage biomass burning, especially as temperatures begin to drop.

Officials emphasised that the goal this year is to avoid implementing GRAP Stage III and IV restrictions through proactive enforcement and public participation.

"Last year, GRAP Stage III was imposed on November 13. This time, with support from all departments and the residents of Delhi, we hope to prevent reaching that stage," the official said. PTI NSM MPL MPL