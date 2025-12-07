Delhi's pollution levels 'very poor', AQI recorded at 308

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Pollution levels in Delhi was "very poor" on Sunday, prolonging the spell of toxic air that has hung over its residents for several weeks now. The city logged a 24-hour average AQI of 308.

Among the recorded monitoring stations, 29 remained in the "very poor" category on Sunday evening, according to CPCB's Sameer App, with Bawana reporting the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) at 336.

The app showed that at 10 am, the air quality stood at 302, with 26 stations across the city reporting "very poor" levels.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the Decision Support System for Delhi's Air Quality Management, transport within the city remained the highest local contributor at 16.5 per cent, followed by Delhi and peripheral industries at 8.1 per cent, construction at 2.3 per cent and residential emissions at 4 per cent.

Among neighbouring NCR districts, Jhajjar contributed 12.9 per cent, Rohtak 5.4 per cent, Sonipat 6 per cent, and Jind 2.5 per cent to Delhi's pollution load.

Delhi's air quality has swung "poor" and "very poor" levels since the past week. The city recorded an AQI of 279 last Sunday (Nov 30), 304 on Monday (Dec 1), 372 on Tuesday (Dec 2), 342 on Wednesday (Dec 3), 304 on Thursday (Dec 4), 327 on Friday (Dec 5) and 330 on Saturday (Dec 6).

The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature in tha national capital settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notches below normal, while the minimum temperature was at eight degrees, 1.6 notches below normal.

Relative humidity in the evening was 71 per cent, while in the morning it was 92 per cent.

For Monday, the weather department predicted a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius, a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius, with some mist expected during the day. PTI SGV SKY SKY