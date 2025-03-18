Delhi's power demand likely to peak at 9,000 MW this summer, say discom officials

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Higher requirement during the upcoming summer months is likely to push Delhi's peak power demand to 9,000 MW, discom officials said on Tuesday.

The city recorded an all-time high peak power demand of 8,656 MW in 2024, they said.

A BSES official said several initiatives, including network strengthening and thermo-scanning to identify potential hotspots, among others, were being taken to meet the rise in demand.

"More than 2,100 MW of green power will play an important role in ensuring adequate supply during the summer months," he added.

Last year, Delhi's peak power demand crossed 8,000 MW for the first time, the discom officials said.

It had breached the 7,000 MW-mark for the first time -- peaking at 7,016 MW -- in 2018. Since then, demand rise has registered a consistent growth, they said.

The expected peak power demand of 9,000 MW this year is an increase of more than 300 percent over the peak power demand of 2,879 MW in 2002, they added.