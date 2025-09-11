Delhi's Purana Qila sees surge in tourists after launch of boating services

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Nine years after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) launched boating services at the historic Purana Qila in Delhi, the facility had led to a rise in footfall.

According to an official, the temporary closure of the Delhi Zoo has further contributed to the surge in tourist numbers at the fort.

The trial run for the boating services began earlier this year and the facility was officially launched on September 1, the official said.

"Earlier, the fort used to see around 500-600 visitors in a week but since the boating facility was launched, the numbers have increased to more than 2000 in the past week. On Saturdays, the crowd has reached as high as 3000, compared to the earlier weekend figures of 1,500-2,000," he added.

He said the long-awaited plan took shape after ASI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sabhyata Foundation, which is overseeing the project.

The project's trial phase continued through August before the formal inauguration on September 1.

Ajay Verma, CEO of the Sabhyata Foundation, said, "Twenty boats -- 10 with four seats and 10 with three seats -- have been made available to visitors. The entry point for boating is from Talaki Darwaza, and the water body, once a protective moat, now stretches around 640 metres." The fare for a 20-minute ride is between Rs 125 and Rs 150 per person, with the services available from 8 am to 7 pm during the summer months (April to September) and until 6 pm in the winter season (October to March), he added.

Purana Qila (Old Fort), one of Delhi's most significant heritage sites, is believed to be the location of Indraprastha from the Mahabharata era. The fort was constructed in the 16th century by Afghan ruler Sher Shah Suri and named "Shergarh." Later, the Mughals also used the fort during their reign and the massive red sandstone walls and architectural design continue to fascinate visitors.

The Archaeological Museum within the complex houses a vast collection of historical artefacts from the Sultanate, Gupta, Shunga and Mughal periods. Among the key attractions is a Mughal-era elephant sculpture made of baked clay.

The artificial lake within the fort, associated with the eras of Sher Shah Suri and Humayun, has also become a major attraction.