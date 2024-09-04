Delhi's Rithala-Narela Metro Corridor to be extended up to Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Delhi Metro's Rithala-Narela corridor will be extended to Kundli-Nathupur in Haryana, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government has given a principal approval for the extension and will send the proposal to the Centre so that the proposal can move to the tendering stage, he said.

"The total length of the metro corridor will be 23.73 kilometers, of which 2.72 kilometers will be in Haryana," Gahlot said at a press conference.

The minister said the corridor will connect the rural areas of the Delhi-Haryana border to the main city, as buses are the sole public transport there. Commuters from these areas will now be able to reach the heart of Delhi within one and a half hours, he said.

"This extension will not only benefit the people of two villages (Kundli and Nathupur) but also all the people of nearby villages," he added.

Gahlot also wished for bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been in prison since March in connection with an alleged excise policy scam.

The Supreme Court will hear his pleas seeking bail in the matter on Thursday. PTI MHS MSN VN VN