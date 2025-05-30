Delhi's RWA seeks CJI's intervention on stray animals welfare measures

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A residents' welfare association on Friday wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, seeking urgent intervention in what it calls a growing concern over treatment of stray animals and their caregivers across several cities in the country.

United Residents of Delhi (URD) president Saurabh Gandhi in his letter submitted said that various state and municipal authorities have recently taken steps such as banning feeding of stray animals, relocating dogs and cows, and setting up pounds, which he claims may be inconsistent with the existing rules and court directions.

"These actions are causing distress to animals and also affecting people, who care for them, many of whom are women and children," he said.

Gandhi cited recent developments in Delhi, Mumbai, Ujjain and Bengaluru, where the local bodies have imposed restrictions on feeding animals in public places and are building facilities to house stray dogs.

He urged that such policies should be reviewed to ensure they align with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

Gandhi said that the May 2024 Supreme Court order emphasised compassionate treatment of animals and directed authorities to act within the framework of existing laws.

"There is a need to ensure that animal welfare measures are implemented in a scientific, legal and humane manner," he said.

The URD president also raised concerns about the safety of caregivers, stating that some have faced difficulties while trying to provide food and basic care to stray animals in their neighbourhoods.

Appealing to the top court for guidance, Gandhi said the current situation is creating confusion on the ground and requested that clear directions be issued to ensure the well-being of both animals and citizens.

"We are only trying to fulfill our responsibility as citizens by caring for these animals. We request the court's help to bring clarity and peace to the situation," he added.