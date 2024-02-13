Delhi's Sultanpuri to get best police station award in city

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Sultanpuri Police Station in outer Delhi has been announced as the best police station in the city for 2023, officials on Tuesday said.

The Civil Lines Police Station in north Delhi had got the trophy for the best police station last year, they said.

The second best police station for 2023 is southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area while the third is north Delhi's Roop Nagar, a police officer said.

The award will be given to the Station House Officer (SHOs) of all three police stations during the force's 77th Raising Day Parade ceremony on February 16, the officer said.

The raising day parade ceremony will be celebrated at Parade Ground of New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp, he added.

Delhi has 15 police district with over 180 police stations.

The Delhi Police every year give an award to its best police station by doing selection on multiple criterion, including crime control graph, disposal of cases, maintenance of records, maintenance of police station, cleanliness and public perception, the officer said.

Another officer said that a selection committee was formed under the supervision of a special commissioner of police and two joint commissioners, who selected Sultanpuri as the best police station in Delhi for 2023.

The officer said that the committee had asked the deputy commissioner of police (DCPs) of all 15 police districts to submit the one name of police station from their districts.

The selection process was conducted under the guidelines issued by the BPRND (Bureau of Police Research and Development), the officer said. PTI ALK AS AS