Delhi's temperature crosses 40 deg C for first time this summer, sees light rain in evening

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The national capital recorded its hottest day this summer, with the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius for the first time on Friday even though city saw gusty winds and light rain during the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The weather experienced a sudden change in the evening, with parts of Delhi witnessing some drizzling.

The previous highest temperature recorded in Delhi this season was 39.4 degrees Celsius on April 26 and April 20.

Earlier the weather department, predicting dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied by light rain and gusty winds, said strong winds pose a threat to vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, plantations, horticulture and standing crops.

"Residents are urged to stay indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel. Seeking safe shelter and avoiding tree cover are recommended to mitigate risks," the IMD said in its advisory issued before the city received rainfall.

During the day, the relative humidity oscillated between 16 per cent and 66 per cent.

For Saturday, the weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms and light rain accompanied by gusty winds with speeds ranging from 25 to 35 km per hour.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to settle around 39 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.