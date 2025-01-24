Delhi's temperature drops, records 9.8 deg C; AQI at 206

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, 2.3 notches above the seasonal average, the weather office said.

The temperature has dropped since Thursday, when the city recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

The air quality on Friday morning at 9 am was recorded in the "poor" category, with a reading of 206, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent, with the weather department predicting moderate fog for the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 24 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).