Delhi's Tihar jail organises training session for new criminal laws

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) A training session was organised by the officials of Delhi's Tihar jail on Monday in view of the implementation of the new criminal laws, they said.

Special meetings were also organised for the inmates in which they too were given information about the new laws and question-answer sessions were also held, officials said.

"The recent enactment of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came to force which is a significant shift in the criminal laws of our country.

"As the impact of new changes will also affect the Prison Department, therefore it is crucial for us to understand the changes brought by the three new laws and their implications on our operations and responsibilities," a senior official of Tihar jail said.

The jail officials have been advised to exercise utmost care and caution in implementing the provisions of the three new laws and applying them in the functioning of the jail, said the officer.

"Various programmes were conducted in all 16 central jails of Delhi in which staff members were explained about various sections of these new laws that would affect the functioning of the jail," said the official. PTI BM MNK MNK