Delhi’s U-Special buses return: Nostalgia for professors, relief for students

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) When second-year student Anshika Mishra boarded the newly flagged-off U-Special bus on Thursday morning, she felt she was part of a revived tradition of Delhi University.

"It's a good initiative for us students as it will save our daily expenses on e-rickshaws. The bus is well-equipped with comfortable seating,” she said. “We also wanted a concession in metro fares, but fares have gone up. These buses will still help us save money and interact with students from other colleges.” For many in the university, the re-launch of the U-Specials is not just about cheaper travel but also about recreating a sense of community.

“These buses will give us time to interact even with professors who travel by public transport,” she added.

Anshika Gupta, a BA student of Indraprastha College for Women, called it a “new experience.” “I’ve heard from my parents about how they travelled by these special buses. The new facilities, even things like radio, are nice add-ons. It will save both time and money,” she said.

The return of the service has also sparked nostalgia among professors.

Delhi University Joint Proctor Avdhesh Kumar, who studied at the university from 1988 to 2001, remembered the U-Specials of the 1990s.

“Students from different colleges would sing, debate and hold discussions on the buses. They were always packed, even with people sitting on the stairs. They stopped when DTC began giving free passes, but they were always part of the university’s culture. I am sure the new generation will cherish them too,” he said.

Economics professor Deepti Taneja echoed the sentiment. “We travelled without any fear of harassment. The buses made DU feel like a single family as students from all colleges mingled,” she recalled.

While students and teachers evoked memories, political student groups were quick to claim credit.

ABVP's DUSU vice-president Bhanu Pratap Singh described the day as one of “joy for the entire DU community” and thanked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for fulfilling a long-standing demand.

Launching the service, the chief minister said 25 electric U-Special buses will initially ply across the city, with numbers rising in the coming months.

“Our government is moving step-by-step to fight pollution, and these zero-emission buses will help. We are also working seriously on concessional metro passes,” she said.

For the university’s present generation, however, the revival is less about politics and more about daily life. As Anshika Mishra summed it up: “These buses will save us money, but also give us memories for a lifetime.” PTI MHS NB