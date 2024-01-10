Delhi's winter power demand reaches all-time high amid ongoing cold conditions

New Delhi: The continuing cold conditions in Delhi further pushed peak winter power demand to an all-time high of 5611 MW on Wednesday morning, discom officials said.

As per real-time data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi, the peak power demand was 5611 MW at 11.08 AM, they said.

The previous all-time high winter peak demand was 5559 MW last Friday, they said.

The spike in power demand is mainly due to enhanced use of electricity by consumers for heating purposes, discom officials said.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius. The city on Monday recorded its coldest day of the month so far as the minimum temperature dropped to 5.3 degrees Celsius.