Deliberate bid by opponents to malign me: Shiv Sena leader amid audio clip row

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena senior leader Meenakshi Shinde on Saturday targeted her political rivals after they accused her of using derogatory language against a community in an audio clip, and lodged a police complaint.

Shinde, a former mayor and a candidate in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) polls, claimed the audio clip attributed to her could have been manipulated or generated using morphing or artificial intelligence techniques.

"I have lodged a complaint with the police, and they are investigating the matter," Shinde told reporters.

A row erupted after an audio clip allegedly containing derogatory remarks directed at members of the Agri community went viral.

Local political leaders and community activists attributed the remarks to Shinde and demanded action.

Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre (NCP-SP) submitted a complaint demanding prompt legal action, stating that the remarks had deeply hurt the feelings of the Agri community.

Shiv Sena (UBT) distanced itself from the political row, with party leaders condemning the incident. They said the usage of such language is unacceptable and called for a thorough probe.

Responding to the controversy, Shinde denied making any such remarks.

She has not heard the entire conversation in the audio clip and didn't recall making any derogatory comments or participating in such a discussion.

"This is a deliberate attempt by my political opponents to defame me during the elections and ensure my defeat, which will not happen," Shinde told reporters. She claimed that her rivals were resorting to such tactics out of fear of losing the polls. PTI COR NSK