Deliberate misinformation campaign to delay clearing MGNREGA dues to Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that a deliberate misinformation campaign was on to delay clearing MGNREGA dues to the state.

Her accusition came a day after she extended the deadline by a fortnight till November 16 for the Centre to clear the dues.

She said the central government did not release any funds despite Trinamool Congress' movement for release of the funds and alleged that misinformation was being spread to confuse people.

"I detect a deliberate disinformation campaign regarding Central release of funds in MGNREGA. Despite our vigorous movements and submission of detailed factual records and accounts, the Centre has been dragging its feet and has not released any withheld fund whatsoever at all," Banerjee wrote on X.

She described the spreading of misinformation as "shame" on the part of the central government.

The central government had earlier said funds for the rural job scheme were not released to Bengal due to non-compliance of directives.

In a statement, the ministry had said funds for West Bengal "have been stopped from March 9, 2022" as per provisions of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 due to non-compliance of directives of the central government.

"The misinformation is being spread to befool people and to spread confusion, and to malign the State Government. We need, deserve, and are entitled to our rightful share. We continue to be unfairly deprived, despite leaking of false information here and there. Shame!!," she added. PTI SCH MNB