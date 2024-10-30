Delighted by Thai PM's gesture of inaugurating 'Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival': Modi

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is delighted by his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra's gesture of inaugurating the 'Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival' and wished that the event deepens the cultural bonds between India and Thailand.

"Delighted by PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra's gesture. My best wishes for the Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival. May it deepen the cultural bonds between India and Thailand," Modi said in a post on X.

He was responding to a post on X by Indian Embassy in Thailand which said PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra inaugurated the Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival 2024 today in presence of Indian Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh, former Thai PM Sretta Thavisin, Thai Minister of Tourism & Sports Sorawong Thienthong and Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt at Pahurat, Little India, Bangkok.

A cultural troupe from India ICCR presented a vibrant folk dance from Rajasthan at the event, the embassy said.

The festival will continue till November 3 where the visitors from all faiths and walks of life can experience India's rich spiritual diversity. It also showcases cultural activities and cuisines from different parts of India and Thailand.

"Enthusiastic celebration of Diwali in Bangkok is a symbol of deep and ever growing cultural and people to people connect between India and Thailand," the embassy said. PTI ASK KVK KVK