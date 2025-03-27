Delimitation a hidden agenda to reduce reserved tribal, Dalit seats: J’khand CM

Ranchi, Mar 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday alleged that the delimitation exercise was being brought with a well-planned “conspiracy” and “hidden agenda” to reduce reserved tribal and Dalit seats.

He also claimed in the assembly that BJP leaders only speak about development of the state and the country but do nothing.

On the last day of the budget session, Soren said, "There is a hidden agenda behind the delimitation exercise, which is to reduce reserved tribal and Dalit seats. Attempts were made earlier, which were thwarted by Disom Guru Shibu Soren. But this time, it is being brought forward for the entire country with a well-planned conspiracy." He said that his party is keeping an eye on the entire situation. "If the situation arises, we will fight the battle with full strength," Soren said.

He condemned the murder of BJP leader Anil Mahto 'Tiger' and said that the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared.

"The incident happened yesterday; I condemn it. Leaders from JMM, Congress, and RJD met the family members of the deceased today and assured them that the criminals will not be spared," Soren said.

The saffron party legislators staged a walkout from the House ahead of the chief minister's speech.

Lashing out at the BJP, the chief minister said their leaders only speak about the all-round development of the state and country but do nothing.

"Their only target is to grab power, even if they do not get the mandate. There is a hidden agenda behind it. They want their government in the maximum number of states so that they can replace the country's present Constitution with their own," he alleged.

Soren said that his government tabled a budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26, which was passed by the House.

"Now the state, which used to run on two wheels, will progress on four wheels," Soren remarked.

He said social security has been the government's focus.

"The government is providing the benefits of the Maiyan Samman Yojana to around 58 lakh women. The impact of the scheme will be visible in a year or two. The government is spending Rs 13,000 crore on the scheme," he stated.

Soren criticised the BJP, saying it came to power in many states, including Delhi, promising women a Maiyan Samman-like scheme, but it has not been implemented.

He said that the government has decided to spend Rs 10 lakh to encourage orphan and physically challenged children to pursue higher education.

"We will soon introduce the Valmiki Scholarship Scheme to provide Rs 4,000 for daily needs, study materials, and other expenses to such students," he added.

Soren said the government is also preparing to start a helicopter ambulance service for the people of the state.

"The government will take patients to the hospital at its own cost. For this, we have decided to prepare helipads in all hospitals," he said.

The chief minister alleged that the state receives step-motherly treatment from the Centre.

"We are not getting our dues from the Centre. Rs 1.36 lakh crore is due from various coal companies. Besides, Rs 1,200 crore in MGNREGA and over Rs 6,000 crore under the drinking water scheme are pending with the Centre," he said.

The budget session of the assembly, which started on February 24, was adjourned sine die on Thursday by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato. PTI SAN NN