Delimitation based on population only cannot be fair and equitable: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Mar 22 (PTI) Delimitation exercise based only on population cannot be fair and equitable, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Saturday.

Soren supported DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's demand for setting up an expert panel to draw up the political and legal action plan over the Lok Sabha delimitation issue.

"I welcome the meeting called today by the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru MK Stalin Ji on the issue of delimitation. Restricting delimitation only on the basis of population cannot be fair and equitable," Soren posted on X.

At the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation, Stalin said population-based delimitation of constituencies based on the next census is going to greatly affect a few states.

The meeting, convened by Stalin at Chennai, was attended by the CMs of Kerala, Punjab and Telangana--Pinarayi Vijayan, Bhagwant Manna and A Revanth Reddy, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and senior BRS leader KT Ramarao among others.

During the day, Soren also told reporters that attempts were made earlier to reduce reserved tribal seats in Jharkhand but the move was postponed.

"Now, the matter will be discussed. We will decide our future course of action," added Soren, also the JMM executive president.

The issue was raised in the Jharkhand assembly also earlier this week. PTI NAM NN