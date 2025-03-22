Delimitation based on population would render southern states ''inconsequential'': Y S Sharmila

Amaravati, March 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila on Saturday claimed that delimitation based on population would render southern states "inconsequential", causing "irreparable loss".

She vowed that such a prospect would not be accepted at any cost.

Sharmila asserted that such an exercise would strengthen "North India’s dominance in Indian polity at the expense of South India." She further emphasised that the southern states' opposition to delimitation "is not about politics but a fight for people's rights." "If Parliament seats are divided based on population, the South will suffer an irreparable loss. North India's domination will further intensify, while the southern states will be rendered inconsequential," Sharmila said in a press release.

The Congress leader noted that a situation should not arise where southern states contribute more revenue while northern states call the shots.

"We will not tolerate limiting the South under the guise of delimitation. We outright reject redistribution based on population," Sharmila said.

Citing figures, she noted that if Parliament seats increase by 143 for Uttar Pradesh alone under the Centre’s existing proposal, the total increase for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana combined would be only 144.

"Isn’t this discrimination? If the seat count for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar together rises by 222, while the entire South is limited to just 192 seats, isn’t this an injustice to South India?" she questioned.

Declaring full support for the southern states' campaign against delimitation, Sharmila claimed that only a united fight could "teach dictator Modi a lesson." According to Sharmila, "the silence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, both NDA allies, on delimitation is a betrayal of the people." Similarly, she criticised YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s stance, saying it reflected his alignment with Modi.

Urging all political parties to set aside differences, Sharmila called on the TDP, Janasena, and YSRCP to join forces in opposing delimitation. PTI STH SSK SSK ADB