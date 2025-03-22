Delimitation meet: Attempt by DMK to divert people's attention from 'liquor scam', says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The meeting on delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies held in Chennai was an attempt by the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu to divert people's attention from the allegations of a "liquor scam" it is facing, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Saturday.

Kumar, who spoke to reporters in Karimnagar district, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have already stated that the modalities of delimitation have not yet been finalised and that there won't be any decline in the number of seats in the south.

The DMK in Tamil Nadu is facing allegations of a "Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam" and people are ready to give their verdict against the party, he said.

"All this is being done as per a clear plan to divert people's attention," said Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home.

He alleged that all parties who participated in the Chennai conclave were corrupt and involved in scams and the meeting was like a "gang of thieves coming together". The parties are conspiring to defame BJP, he said.

The Chennai meeting also shows the tacit understanding between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS in Telangana, he claimed.

"Both (Congress and BRS) have gone to Chennai with an understanding. Telangana people have to take note of whether they are together or not. The Congress government in Telangana is not issuing any notices to family of KCR (BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao) in the cases (which are under investigation)," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud attended the meeting on delimitation convened by TN CM M K Stalin, while BRS Working President K T Rama Rao participated in the conclave on behalf of his party.