Delimitation meeting by DMK a 'big drama' to hide its 'incompetencies': AIADMK

Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the AIADMK on Sunday lashed out at archrival DMK over its meeting on Parliamentary delimitation, calling it a "big drama" to hide the ruling party's "incompetencies." AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting chaired by Stalin and attended by CMs of others states including Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan and A Revanth Reddy of Telangana, "has left an impression that it is a staged drama." The invitation letter sent out by Stalin states he was not against delimitation, but that the exercise will curtail Tamil Nadu's number of MPs, he said.

"On the other hand, inside Tamil Nadu, in every nook and corner DMK is trying to say it loud that delimitation exercise itself is wrong. So which one is true? Stalin doesn't want delimitation, or if delimitation happens, what is the solution," he told PTI Videos.

"We from AIADMK propose that the proportion of 7.18 per cent that Tamil Nadu has right now with respect to MPs should not change which was intentionally omitted by DMK in its resolution that was passed in the all-party meeting called earlier (here). " "So it clearly leaves an impression to everyone in Tamil Nadu that the DMK is desperate to stick on to a narrative of delimitation which they want to carry forward to the 2026 Assembly elections by hiding all their incompetencies and failures of this government which is stinking deep in corruption," he claimed.

The law and order was in shambles.

"So, the delimitation exercise for DMK is a big drama," he said.

Stalin has been claiming that delimitation based on population would result in a decrease in Lok Sabha seats for south Indian states. The meeting on Saturday had urged to extend the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies, based on the 1971 Census population, by another 25 years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said the delimitation done on pro rata basis will not affect south Indian states. PTI SA ROH