Delimitation not party issue, it is about TN's rights: Stalin

Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu), Mar 3 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said the question of delimitation is related to Tamil Nadu's rights and protecting its interests and hence, the matter must not be evaluated politically.

The union government is planning to implement the three-language policy through compulsion and similarly, in the delimitation exercise, it is attempting to cut down the number of seats for Tamil Nadu, Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK alleged, addressing a function here.

Against this background an all party meeting has been organised on March 5 on the proposed delimitation exercise and most parties, out of 40, have confirmed their participation and a few others have said they would not be taking part. Appealing to such parties, the chief minister said they should not evaluate the issue through the prism of politics.

BJP and former Union Minister G K Vaasan led TMC (Moopanar) were the key parties that have said they would not take part in the meeting. "I would like to appeal to them, please give a thought to it, this is not an issue between the DMK and your party." The issue is all about Tamil Nadu and its interests and rights and hence, parties that have declared that they would not take part should also participate, he appealed. PTI VGN ROH