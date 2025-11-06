Deliver data driven good governance with periodic goals: Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Nov 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to extend good governance to people by setting up short-term, medium-term and long-term goals, driven by data.

The chief minister noted that this is the primary goal of the TDP-led NDA government, which formulated a vision plan accordingly.

"Extend good governance to people by formulating plans aligning to short-term, medium-term and long-term goals," Naidu said while addressing a meeting on data-driven governance at the Secretariat.

Delivering better services to people should be the primary goal of public representatives and officials, he said, calling for using the 'village secretariats' as a vision unit for its efficient use.

Village secretariats are formed for effective implementation of various government schemes at grassroots level.

The CM called on officials to work in tandem with the goals of the 2047 vision document, and directed them to achieve results on a monthly and quarterly basis.

Naidu noted that the vision plan will be implemented by assigning a senior official for each district.

According to the CM, data driven governance has emerged as a crucial mechanism and noted that a Quantum Computer will be unveiled next January in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

Based on interpreting data drawn from Real Time Governance System (RTGS), he said these insights will be relayed to respective departments for faster decision-making, adhering to these insights.

Similarly, Naidu observed that data pertaining to all departments will be saved in a data lake for informed decision making. He called for syncing police department data to the data lake.

The CM also directed officials to make efficient use of digilocker brought by the Centre about a decade ago.

Naidu alleged that there were several irregularities in the Excise Department during the previous YSRCP government, which are being 'remedied'.