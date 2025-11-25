Delivery boy among two held for swapping high-value smartwatches with fakes in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two members of a gang involved in replacing high-value electronic gadgets with fake products, causing Rs 8.5 lakh loss to a warehouse, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Umesh (22), a delivery agent, and Sunny Kumar (23), a member of the gang.

Six devices, including three smartwatches and three earpods, along with their chargers, were recovered from them, police said.

They also seized counterfeit devices that were allegedly used as replacement.

The case came to light on November 15 after the warehouse owner, Sunny Kushwah from Uttam Nagar, filed an e-FIR alleging that his delivery agent Umesh, along with an associate, stole high-value smartwatches and earpods by swapping them with fake products.

Umesh was traced and arrested from Prem Nagar.

Based on his disclosure, police raided a flat in Malviya Nagar, where Sunny Kumar was arrested and the stolen items were recovered from a concealed compartment in the kitchen, police said.

During interrogation, Umesh told investigators that he worked at an e-commerce platform's warehouse and had been drawn into the racket by two others -- Ankit and Sunny Kumar of Bihar -- who allegedly paid him Rs 3,500 per parcel to hand over costly watches during delivery. They then used fake devices to cancel the orders, police said.

The stolen devices were allegedly sent to Samastipur in Bihar, where another associate, Amar, supplied them to a mobile dealer named Rajesh. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects, police said. PTI SSJ SSJ RUK RUK