Delivery boy held for decamping with parcel in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly decamping with a parcel worth Rs 35,000 after picking it up from a woman who had booked a courier service through a mobile application.

On September 18, a woman lodged a complaint saying that she had booked the courier service and Deep Chand (28) was assigned to deliver it, they said.

He came to pick up the parcel from her house but the goods did not reach their destination, the police said.

A senior police officer said that she called and texted Chand but he did not respond.

An FIR was registered based on her complaint and investigation was launched, the officer said.

Deep Chand was arrested from Jahangirpuri area on Saturday and the stolen items were recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway, he added.