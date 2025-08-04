Delivery boy killed as speeding vehicle hits scooter in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A delivery boy was killed after his scooter was hit by a speeding vehicle on Nelson Mandela Marg in southwest Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

According to officials, information about the accident was received at the Vasant Kunj North police station.

"The investigating officer is currently present at the scene. Further action will be initiated after the medico-legal case (MLC) report is received from the hospital," a senior police officer said.

A case will be registered under appropriate sections of law and further details will be shared. The identity of the delivery boy and vehicle involved is yet to be confirmed, police said. PTI BM APL OZ OZ