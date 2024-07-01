Delivery boy succumbs to injuries at Kota's MBS hospital

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 1 (PTI) A 42-year-old man working as a delivery boy for a food delivery company succumbed to his injuries at Kota's MBS hospital early Monday morning, police said.

He was admitted to the hospital after he sustained critical head injuries after the scooty he was riding collided against a divider near the Kunhadi petrol pump on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, they said.

The police lodged a case under relevant section for investigation on Monday morning and handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem.

The deceased man was identified as Vinesh Meer Chandani (42), a resident of Vigyan Nagar area of Kota.

SHO at Kunhadi police station, Arvind Bhardwaj, said that while delivery boy Vinesh was going for food delivery on his scooty at around 1.30 am on Monday, his scooty collided against the divider near Kunhadi petrol pump causing him critical head injury.

Vinesh was immediately rushed to the MBS hospital, where he succumbed to death early Monday morning, he added.

The SHO said that the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem later in the day on Monday. PTI CORR AS AS