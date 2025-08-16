Delivery executive stabbed to death in drunken brawl in Outer Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 24-year-old delivery executive was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbours in a fight over money in outer Delhi's Chander Vihar area on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 12.20 am, with the victim being identified as Ashish Verma, who was attacked with a knife during a drunken brawl, they said.

In her statement to police, Ashish's mother alleged that their neighbours, Bhajan Lal, 32, and Rakesh, 30, both residents of Deepak Vihar in Nilothi Extension, stabbed her son.

Both have been apprehended and booked under appropriate charges, police said.

Ashish was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him dead.

A preliminary medical examination revealed an incised stab wound on the left side of his chest, a police officer said.

Ashish, who lived in Vikas Puri's Bhudella village, was a bachelor, police said. PTI SSJ VN VN