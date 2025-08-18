Delivery executives killed in road accident in Greater Noida

Noida, Aug 18 (PTI) Two delivery executives riding a motorcycle were killed in a road accident near the Nai Basti village turn, police said on Monday.

The incident happened around midnight in Greater Noida.

According to Dadri Police Station In-charge Arvind Kumar, the accident occurred on the National Highway 91, just as the two left their company.

The victims were identified as Ankit, a native of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Rakesh, a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar, he said.

"Both of them died on the spot, when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle. Their bodies were sent for the post-mortem. Case has been registered in this regard and further legal investigation is on," Kumar added. PTI COR VN VN