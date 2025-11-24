Delivery man attacked with axes, sticks in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 24 (PTI) A group of men allegedly attacked a delivery man with an axe and sticks, leaving him seriously injured in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

The attack that was carried out on Saturday was captured in CCTV cameras, which also showed them fleeing from the spot in their car, they said.

The delivery man, Abhishek, is under treatment at a hospital with injuries in several parts of his body, including the head.

His brother, Ritesh, filed a complaint on the attack, based on which, the police filed an FIR at Sector 10 A police station against eight people, including Rohit Raghav and Rohit Jindal.

On Saturday afternoon, Abhishek was on his way to make a delivery when a car stopped near Shakti Park, and 7-8 men stepped out of it carrying axes, sticks and rods, according to the complaint.

"They attacked my brother Abhishek with axes and sticks, leaving deep wounds and injuries on his head, back, arms, and legs. He is on a ventilator in the ICU of a private hospital where his condition remains critical," said Ritesh in his complaint.

Police are conducting raids to nab the accused who are absconding, a senior police officer said. PTI COR SKY SKY