Delivery person held for raping 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a delivery person in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said.

According to police, Masoom Jat had befriended the girl a few months ago.

On April 30, she contacted him to help her return home from her grandparent's house. Instead of taking her home, he took her to a room and allegedly raped her, SHO MP Nagar, Dhirendra Singh said.

The girl later returned home and told her parents about the incident who took her to a hospital as her health worsened, Singh said. "A complaint was received regarding the rape of a minor girl. A case has been filed and the accused has been detained for questioning," Bikaner SP Kavendra Singh Sagar said. PTI AG HIG HIG