Delivery worker assaulted by store owner in east Delhi for using perfume; case registered

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) An 18-year-old delivery boy working for a quick-commerce platform was allegedly restrained and assaulted by a store owner in east Delhi’s Old Kondli area after he used a perfume bottle from the shop, police said on Monday.

The police took cognisance of the matter and initiated legal action after receiving information about the incident. The delivery boy has been identified as Risha Kumar, a resident of Old Kondli.

Preliminary investigations suggest that an altercation broke out between Kumar and the store owner after the teenager allegedly sprayed perfume from the store on himself. The owner noticed the act and started scolding him, leading to a heated argument.

The confrontation escalated, and the owner allegedly restrained and physically assaulted the delivery worker, a senior police officer said.

Following the assault, Kumar approached the police and lodged a complaint. He underwent a medical examination, and his statement was recorded as part of the investigation, the officer said.

The police have registered a case. Efforts are now underway to examine CCTV footage from the store and surrounding areas to establish the exact sequence of events. Witnesses are also being questioned to fix responsibility, the officer added. PTI SSJ SSJ AKY AKY