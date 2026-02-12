Deluge of money could not breach wall of loyalty, says Uddhav; hopes 'tomorrow will be ours'

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday lauded party workers for the good performance in the local body polls in Maharashtra and said even a "deluge of money could not breach the wall of loyalty".

He expressed hope that time will change and "tomorrow will be ours".

"You have done an amazing job. You have achieved success in difficult times. There was a deluge of money power but that could not breach the wall of loyalty. Tomorrow will be ours," he said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti swept the Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti polls in Maharashtra, results of which were declared on Monday, continuing the winning streak that started with the stellar performance in the 2024 assembly polls.

The Mahayuti won 552 of 731 ZP seats and more than 1000 of the 1462 panchayat samiti seats. The BJP led with 225 ZP seats, followed by 165 for the Nationalist Congress Party and 162 for the Shiv Sena.

In the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress emerged on top with 55 ZP seats, followed by 43 for the Shiv Sena (UBT) and 26 for Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won a seat each in Latur and Ratnagiri. PTI PR BNM