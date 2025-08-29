Demand for 'freedom fighter' tag to Wazir Ram Singh Pathania raised in HP Assembly

Shimla, Aug 29 (PTI) A demand for 'freedom fighter' status to Wazir Ram Singh Pathania of Nurpur was raised in the Assembly on Friday.

The issue was raised by Kewal Singh Pathania, Bhawani Singh Pathania, and Sanjay Rattan (all Congress members) during zero hour.

Bhawani Singh said Ram Singh Pathania revolted against the British even before 1857 and showed exceptional courage at a very young age.

Kewal Singh Pathania said that Ram Singh fought against the British government using guerrilla warfare tactics.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said Ram Singh Pathania's role in the freedom struggle will always be remembered.

He asked the members to bring the demand in the form of resolution, saying it would be passed and sent to the central government.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that there was no record of contribution of freedom fighters who revolted against the British before 1857, and the issue is serious. PTI BPL VN VN