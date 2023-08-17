Demand for herbal-based pharmaceuticals, cosmetics underscores significance of traditional healing practices: Mandaviya

Gandhinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday pitched for collective efforts by embracing ancient wisdom and modern science to achieve the health-related sustainable development goals.

Inaugurating the WHO's first-ever Global Summit for Traditional Medicine here, the minister said it presents a unique platform for dialogue, idea exchange, collaboration, and international partnerships in the realm of traditional and complementary medicine.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel were present at the inaugural event.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Ayush, the summit is a co-branded event as part of the ongoing G20 Health Ministers' meeting being held in Gandhinagar in Gujarat from August 17 to 19.

Mandaviya said, "For centuries, traditional and complementary medicine has played a pivotal role in promoting personal and community health. Even in modern times, the demand for natural and herbal-based pharmaceuticals and cosmetics underscores the enduring significance of traditional healing practices." Welcoming the delegates, he said, "Gandhinagar, a city bearing the name of Mahatma Gandhi, the revered father of the nation, serves as a fitting backdrop for this prestigious summit. Gujarat, a land rich in history and culture, is also the birthplace of legends such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the Iron Man of India. His indomitable spirit and commitment to national integration in the wake of independence have left an indelible mark on our country." On the WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine headquartered in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Mandaviya said, "This centre serves as a knowledge hub, synergizing ancient wisdom with modern science for the betterment of people and the planet. By supplementing WHO's core functions, the centre accelerates the advancement of traditional medicine globally." In his address, Sonowal said that the first-ever Global Summit for Traditional Medicine holds immense significance as it goes beyond borders, unites mind for future of healthcare, and signifies the dawn of a new era in healthcare globally.

He stressed that the summit will help identify potential areas for collaboration, and innovation in traditional medicines, and help harness traditional medicine in achieving universal health coverage goals.

The two-day summit on the theme of "Towards Health and Well-being for All" will explore the role of traditional medicine in addressing pressing health challenges and driving progress in global health and sustainable development.

On the ties of traditional medicine to local communities, Sonowal said, "Traditional medicine can play a huge role in honouring cultural diversity, empowering communities, and celebrating our shared heritage, while at the same time improving health and well-being globally." PTI PLB SMN SMN