Demand for local train services on sections from Thane to Pune and Nashik

Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) People from some suburbs in Maharashtra's Thane district have demanded MEMU local train services on Nashik-Titwala and Pune-Ambernath sections, citing the need for a better rail connectivity.

Ambernath and Titwala are towns located in Thane district.

A delegation representing the residents recently submitted a memorandum their demand to railway authorities.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, a member of the delegation said the growing population and increasing commuter needs necessitate a direct train service in these regions.

They have supported their request with a report prepared by a railway official some years back on the technical feasibility of operating a 16-coach MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train on these routes.

In view of the technical and logistical concerns, the delegation member pointed out that Vande Bharat trains, which are wider than MEMU trains, operate safely in these Western Ghats section. PTI COR GK