Demand for memorial of PV Narasimha Rao along with Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Centre is considering to build a memorial for former Prime Minister Late P.V. Narasimha Rao, nearly two decades after his passing, sources informed NewsDrum.

Advertisment

This decision comes in light of the recent announcement by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, stating that the government would allocate space for a memorial dedicated to former Prime Minister Late Dr Manmohan Singh.

“Dr Singh was the finance minister in the Rao government. Why cannot a memorial be built for Prime Minister Rao if one is being built for his cabinet colleague Dr Singh? Rao was conferred upon with India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, earlier this year under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A memorial for him would be a fitting tribute to the Late Prime Minister Rao who was humiliated by his own party,” a source said.

Earlier on Saturday, Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash said, "Congress disrespected Narasimha Rao after his demise. The Congress party persuaded us to move his mortal remains to Hyderabad and assured us that a memorial site would be built for him in Hyderabad even though he had spent most of his life in Delhi.

Advertisment

“Today, the Congress party's hypocrisy has been exposed. They ill-treated their leaders. The Cabinet has clearly approved (Congress' demand for a memorial for Dr Singh). They are playing petty politics on the whims and fancies of the dynastic rule of the Congress party," Subhash added.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | On the issue of allocating space for a memorial for former PM #DrManmohanSingh, BJP leader NV Subhash says, "... Congress disrespected Narasimha Rao after his demise... The Congress party persuaded us to move his mortal remains to Hyderabad and assured us… pic.twitter.com/nPAqbGzqTK — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024

Advertisment

Rao, who served as India's Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996, was known for his economic reforms that liberalised the Indian economy.

Despite his contributions, Rao's legacy was allegedly transferred to Dr Singh by his own party, the Congress, which has been criticised for not honouring him appropriately after his death in 2004.

The BJP's initiative, if the sources are to be believed, to erect a memorial for Rao is seen as an effort to recognise his significant contributions to the nation, bridging the gap left by previous governments.