Demand for NRI representation in Parliament at parliamentary panel meeting

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A suggestion to give Non-Resident Indians representation in Parliament was made on Tuesday at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on External Affairs due to their growing numbers and unique issues concerning the diaspora interest.

Sources said Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda cited examples of countries like Italy, which has reservation in legislature for its citizens residing abroad, to pitch for having NRI representation in Parliament to cater to their issues in a better way.

The Standing Committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor discussed a number of issues concerning the Indian diaspora.

Tharoor told PTI after the meeting, "We had a very detailed and thorough discussion with four organisations working with the diaspora. MPs were very engaged." It was a lively and full discussion with lot of questions and answers, he added.

Sources said the organisations participating in the meeting made some good proposals, including one from Kerala which said Indian organisations can skill people depending on the needs of any foreign country.

This will streamline the immigration of skilled workers and curb undesirable activities, including desperate attempts by people to reach foreign destinations, at times illegally, an MP said after the meeting.

Organisations which attended the meeting were Norka Roots from Kerala, Department of NRIs Affairs of the Punjab government, People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PIOCCI), Delhi and the Centre for Diaspora Studies, Central University of Gujarat, from Gujarat.

The Ministry of External Affairs had informed the committee in an earlier meeting that a bill focusing on emigration issues is under the government's consideration.

Tharoor said the ministry had informed the panel that the bill is under preparation and discussion. One of the requests from state governments is that they should also be consulted, he added. PTI KR KR DV DV