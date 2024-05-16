Demand for separate Haryana High Court under consideration: Rao Inderjit Singh in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 16 (PTI) BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Rao Inderjit on Thursday said the demand for a separate high court of Haryana is under consideration and his effort is to establish that court in Gurugram.

Rao Inderjit came to the Gurugram district court on Thursday and sought support of the lawyers for his win.

While interacting with them, he said Gurugram bar is the biggest in the state.

He said the parking problem the lawyers faced earlier has been solved, as has been, to some extent, the problem of lawyers' chambers.

He said that after the completion of the construction of the Justice Tower, lawyers will be provided with chambers equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

"To further strengthen the country, it is necessary to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third time. It is important to vote for BJP to increase the pace at which the country has progressed in the last ten years. You all have seen the tenure of the previous governments," he told the lawyers.

Rao Inderjit is the sitting MP from Gurugram. He became an MP on a Congress ticket thrice before switching to the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. PTI COR VN VN