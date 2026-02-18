Demand made for setting up IIT in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) A local voluntary organisation has demanded establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First, an organisation headed by Ritesh Mishra, has made this demand.

There are 456 affiliated colleges in the region that provide education to over 4 lakh students. The city has received an investment of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore that will give jobs to 2 lakh people. Despite this, the city lacks an IIT campus here, it said in a release.

The IIT will help stop migration of meritorious students out of the state, it said. PTI AW NP