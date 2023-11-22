Demand of secretariat employees for 5-day work week would be considered: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the state secretariat employees’ demand for a five-day work week would be considered, and a decision on the instalment of dearness allowance would be taken in two-three months.

Presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Services Employees Organization (HPSSEO), Sukhu said that the employees of the state secretariat play a pivotal role in implementation of the policies and programmes of the government.

They are the backbone of the government and contribute immensely to executing its directions promptly, he said. In a statement issued here, Sukhu said the old pension scheme is benefiting 1.36 lakh state government employees as was promised by the Congress party in its election manifesto.

Sukhu said that OPS was implemented “for any political gain”, rather “the decision was taken for the welfare of the employees and their families so that they could lead a dignified life after retirement”.

He also said that the state government was going to implement many important schemes to strengthen the rural economy in the coming years, and required support of the employees to achieve it.

Earlier, oath of office and secrecy was administered to the newly elected executive of the HPSSEO. Sanjeev Sharma (president), Kamal Krishna Sharma (general secretary), Raman Sharma (senior vice president), Mahendra Singh (vice president), Hukam Singh (joint secretary), Rampal Sharma (treasurer) and nine members of the executive took oath at a ceremony. PTI BPL SKY SKY