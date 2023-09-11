Demand to hold students union election in JNU

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Several student organisations on Monday wrote to the JNU administration, seeking the commencement of the students union election process for the academic session 2023-24.

Noting that student union elections have not been held in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after 2019, these organisations said that they “should not be deprived of the opportunity to contest.” A meeting was held on September 10 to discuss the issue and 16 student groups including the All India Students Association (AISA), NSUI and AIDSO participated in it.

“We have reached a unanimous consensus that the JNUSU elections should be held as per the norms laid out by the JNUSU constitution and the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations with a duly elected student Election Committee at the helm of the election process and without any interference from the administration,” said the letter from these outfits to JNU's Dean of Students.

“We demand that the Dean of Students initiate and expedite the steps necessary for the commencement of the JNUSU election," it said The entire election process should be completed under the aegis of a student-elected Election Committee, as laid out in the JNUSU constitution, it said.

"We demand that your office and administration do not interfere in the election process under any pretext that violates the JNUSU constitution,” the letter read. PTI ABU RT RT