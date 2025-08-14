Demand to rename Meerut’s ‘Islamabad’ locality raised in UP Legislative Council

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) A demand to rename the ‘Islamabad’ locality of Meerut after freedom fighter Matadeen Valmiki was raised in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday during a discussion on the ‘Vision 2047’ document.

Council member Dharmendra Bhardwaj questioned why the area was named Islamabad in the first place. “Meerut is regarded as the birthplace of India’s first war of Independence. I want to know why the Congress named this major locality Islamabad,” he said in the House.

Bhardwaj urged the Chair to take steps to rename the locality after Matadeen Valmiki, a native of Meerut who worked in the British East India Company’s cartridge factory and played a key role in the 1857 uprising against colonial rule.

Islamabad is an old settlement in Meerut's Lisari Gate police station area, and has a predominantly Muslim population.