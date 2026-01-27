Bhopal (PTI): Amidst the dispute between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda and the administration over Mauni Amavasya bath at the Sangam in Prayagraj, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday said demanding proof of Shankaracharya status is a violation of "decorum".

Advising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to maintain control over administration and law and order, Bharti expressed hope that a positive solution would soon be found to the row.

A controversy erupted during `Magh Mela' earlier this month when Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati was allegedly prevented from taking a bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya by the Mela Police and administration.

The Mela administration subsequently sent him a notice, stating that as per a court order, no religious leader could be consecrated as Shankaracharya until a civil appeal pending in the Supreme Court was decided, yet Swami Avimukteshwarananda did so.

"I am confident that a positive solution will be reached between Swami Avimukteshwarananda Ji Maharaj and the Uttar Pradesh government," said Bharti, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, in a post on X.

मुझे विश्वास है कि स्वामी अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद जी महाराज एवं उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के बीच कोई सकारात्मक समाधान निकल आएगा किंतु प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के द्वारा शंकराचार्य होने का सबूत मांगना, यह प्रशासन ने अपनी मर्यादाओं एवं अधिकारों का उल्लंघन किया है, यह अधिकार तो सिर्फ शंकराचार्यों… — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) January 27, 2026

"However, by demanding proof of Shankaracharya status, the administration has violated decorum and authority. This right belongs only to the Shankaracharyas and the Vidvat Parishad," she said.

The senior BJP leader, however, also clarified that she was not targeting Adityanath.

"Yogi opponents should not be under any illusions. My statement is not against Yogi ji. I have respect, affection, and good wishes for him. However, I maintain that the administration should strictly control law and order...," she said.